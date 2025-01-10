Israel to obliterate Hamas if hostages not released before Trump's inauguration — minister

TEL AVIV, January 10. /TASS/. Israeli Defense Minister Israel Katz has instructed the country’s military to plan for the "total destruction" of the Palestinian radical Hamas movement if it does not release hostages held in the Gaza Strip before the inauguration of US President-elect Donald Trump scheduled for January 20.

"If the hostage deal is not realized by the time President Trump takes office, Hamas must be completely taken out of Gaza," Katz said, quoted by The Times of Israel.

According to him, on the evening of January 9, the minister held a meeting with Israeli army commanders, including Army Chief of Staff Herzi Halevi, at which he instructed the military to present him with a plan for the "complete defeat" of Hamas. Katz demanded that the army "clarify any problems that could make it difficult to carry out the plan, including humanitarian and other issues, and leave it to the [Israeli] political leadership to make the necessary decisions."

"We must not be drawn into a costly war of attrition that will not lead to victory and the complete strategic defeat of Hamas, or to the end of the war in Gaza," the Israeli defense minister said.

Tensions escalated again in the Middle East on October 7, 2023, when militants from the Gaza Strip-based radical Palestinian movement Hamas launched a surprise attack on Israel’s territory, killing residents of Israeli border settlements and taking over 250 hostages, including women, children, and the elderly. In response, Israel initiated a military campaign in Gaza with the objective of destroying the military and political structure of Hamas and rescuing all those abducted. Combat operations in the Gaza Strip continue to this day.