Ukraine fires over 100 projectiles at Russia’s Belgorod Region in past day

BELGOROD, January 10. /TASS/. The Ukrainian armed forces have launched over 100 munitions and approximately 60 unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) at settlements in Belgorod Region over the past 24 hours, Vyacheslav Gladkov, the region’s governor, said on his Telegram channel.

"In the Shebekinsky district, the city of Shebekino and the villages of Belyanka and Murom were shelled by three projectiles and targeted by eight drones, seven of which were intercepted. One civilian was injured in a drone attack in the village of Murom. The man suffered a mine-blast injury, barotrauma, shrapnel wounds to his head, neck, arms, and legs, and was admitted to the regional clinical hospital. The victim is receiving all necessary assistance," he wrote, adding that the attacks damaged one private house.

A total of 15 UAVs were launched at the settlements of Malinovka, Oktyabrsky, Golovino, Krasny Oktyabr, Nikolskoye, Otradnoye, Chaiki, and Cheremoshnoye in the Belgorod district. Three flats in an apartment building, three cars, and a power line were damaged. According to the regional head, six drones targeted the settlements of Borisovka, Baitsury, Beryozovka, and Klimovoye in the Borisovsky district, damaging three private homes and seven cars.

In the Valuysky district, the settlements of Urazovo, Dolgoye, Kukuyevka, and Leonovka were attacked by five UAVs. One private house, two outbuildings, and an agricultural facility were damaged. An FPV drone was launched at the settlement of Konovalovo in the Volokonovsky district, damaging one private house.

In the Grayvoronsky district, 43 munitions and ten UAVs were launched at the settlements of Bezymeno, Mokraya Orlovka, Poroz, and Spodaryushino. A drone strike on Mokraya Orlovka damaged one car and a power line on the territory of an agricultural facility. The settlements of Grafovka, Demidovka, Kolotilovka, Starolesye, and Terebino in the Krasnoyaruzhsky district were attacked by 60 munitions and 15 drones.