Ukraine does not plan to restart Russian gas transit — PM

MOSCOW, January 10. /TASS/. Ukraine does not plan signing any contracts to resume Russian gas transit via its territory, Prime Minister of Ukraine Denis Shmygal said when speaking in the country’s parliament.

The prime minister posted main provisions of his speech on the Telegram channel. "Functioning of the Ukrainian gas transport system, which is now working in zero transit conditions, remains an important element of energy sector resilience. We have not planned and do not plan signing any contracts on continuation of Russian gas transit," Shmygal said

Russian gas transit to Europe via Ukraine was completely halted on January 1 due to Kiev’s refusal to extend the agreement.