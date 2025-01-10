Nearly 80% of Russians trust Putin — pollster

MOSCOW, January 10. /TASS/. The level of trust among the Russian public in President Vladimir Putin stands at 77.1%, according to a survey by the Russian Public Opinion Research Center (VCIOM).

The poll, conducted between December 23-27, surveyed 1,600 respondents aged 18 and older.

"When asked directly if they trusted Putin, 77.1% of participants responded affirmatively (a decrease of 2.6%), while the approval rating for the president's performance decreased by 1.8% to 75%," the service said.

A total of 50.3% expressed approval of how the Russian government is managing the country (an increase of 0.5%), while 52.2% approved of Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin’s performance (an increase of 0.7%). The percentage of respondents who said they trust Mishustin was 61% (a decrease of 0.4%).

Regarding the leaders of parties represented in parliament, 37.2% of those surveyed trust Communist Party of the Russian Federation (CPRF) leader Gennady Zyuganov (an increase of 1.7%), 32.1% trust A Just Russia-For Truth party leader Sergey Mironov (an increase of 3.5%), 25% trust Liberal Democratic Party of Russia (LDPR) head Leonid Slutsky (an increase of 1.7%), and 10.2% trust New People party chairman Alexey Nechayev (an increase of 0.6%).

The level of support for the ruling United Russia party stood at 35.2% (a decrease of 1.8%). Support for the Communist Party of the Russian Federation (CPRF) increased by 0.1% to 9.7%, while backing for the Liberal Democratic Party of Russia (LDPR) fell by 0.3% to 10.7%. Support for A Just Russia-For Truth party increased by 0.4% to 4.2%, while backing for the New People party rose by 0.5% to 6.5%.