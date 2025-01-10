Israel hits targets in Yemen in retaliation to Houthi attacks — IDF

TEL AVIV, January 10. /TASS/. Israel has hit a number of Houthi targets in Yemen to retaliate Houthi attacks on Israel, the Israel Defense Forces said.

According to the IDF, the strikes were delivered on Houthi targets on Yemen’s western coast and inland Yemen. "The Houthi terrorist regime has repeatedly attacked the State of Israel, its citizens, and civilian infrastructure in Israel, including UAVs and surface-to-surface missiles. The State of Israel has the right and obligation to defend itself," the IDF stressed.

According to the IDF, the targets included "military infrastructure sites in the Hizaz power station, which serves as a central source of energy for the Houthi terrorist regime in its military activities." "In addition, the IDF struck military infrastructure in the Al Hudaydah, and Ras Isa ports on the western coast. The targets struck are examples of the Houthis’ exploitation of civilian infrastructure for its terrorist activities," it said.

"The Houthi terrorist regime is a central part of the Iranian axis of terror, and their attacks on international shipping vessels and routes continue to destabilize the region and the wider world," it stressed, adding that the IDF will continue "to operate at any distance against any threat to the State of Israel and its citizens."