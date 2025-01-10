Il-38 aircraft practice anti-submarine drills over Barents Sea

MOSCOW, January 10. /TASS/. Crews of the Il-38 aircraft of the Northern Fleet’s composite air regiment have practiced enhanced search and monitoring drills against submarines over the Barents Sea, the fleet’s press office reported.

"Pilots of the composite air regiment of the Northern Fleet operating Il-38 aircraft have completed intensive training exercises over the Barents Sea. The pilots have practiced tactical techniques of locating and tracking submarines through radar and sonar means of uncovering submarines," the press service said.

In addition to completing combat training, crews of the anti-submarine aircraft were improving their piloting skills in extreme weather conditions, as well as practicing instrument flights and undergoing a prescribed course over featureless terrain.

The fleet noted that the flights were conducted from the base airfield of the regiment in the Murmansk Region. In preparation for them, a thorough readiness check of the engineering staff, ground services and specialists was carried out to ensure the successful completion of the flight training tasks.