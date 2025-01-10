Yemeni ports of Hodeidah, Ras Isa come under series of airstrikes — TV

DUBAI, January 10. /TASS/. The Yemeni ports of Hodeidah and Ras Isa, controlled by Houthi rebels from the Ansar Allah movement, have come under a series of airstrikes, the Houthi-owned Al Masirah TV channel reported.

According to the broadcaster, the airstrikes on the Red Sea ports were carried out by US and British forces. The Al Arabiya TV channel, in turn, reported at least seven airstrikes on the port of Hodeidah.

Al Masirah said earlier that Sana’a and the Amran province had come under attack. According to Al Arabiya, US, British and Israeli forces carried out simultaneous attacks on Houthi facilities in Sana’a, as well as in the provinces of Amran, Hodeidah and Saada. No information is available about the consequences of the strikes.

Following the escalation of the Israeli-Palestinian conflict in the Gaza Strip, the Ansar Allah movement said it would strike Israeli territory and prevent ships associated with Israel from passing through the waters of the Red Sea and the Bab-el-Mandeb Strait until the operation in the Palestinian enclave was halted. The Houthis have attacked dozens of civilian ships in the Red Sea and the Gulf of Aden since November 2023.

In response to the Houthis’ actions, the US authorities announced the establishment of an international coalition and the launch of Operation Prosperity Guardian to ensure freedom of navigation and protection of ships in the Red Sea. Afterwards, the US and the UK started to carry out regular strikes on Houthi military facilities across Yemen.