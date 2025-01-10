Ceasefire in Lebanon does not equal peace in Middle East — top Turkish diplomat

ISTANBUL, January 10. /TASS/. Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan has said that the ceasefire in Lebanon alone does not equate to peace in the Middle East.

"Israeli aggression has triggered crises in Lebanon. Even though ceasefire agreements are currently in effect in Lebanon, we are in the midst of a humanitarian crisis there, with over a million people being forced to leave their homes as a result," he told reporters in Istanbul. "By itself, the ceasefire in Lebanon is not enough to quell the flames in our region. If the bloodshed in Palestine does not stop, there will be no peace and stability in the region," the top Turkish diplomat said.

Fidan pointed out that Turkey "actively supports all ongoing efforts on the Middle Eastern settlement." "A lasting peace in the region requires a solution based on the two-state principle. The Palestinians cannot remain without citizenship or land in their own motherland. Unless this historical injustice is addressed, achieving a fair and permanent resolution to the Palestinian issue will be impossible," the diplomat added.