MOSCOW, November 27. /TASS/. In his phone call with Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni, Vladimir Zelensky admitted that he had lied about coordinating attacks on the Libyan port of Benghazi with Kiev’s allies.

Earlier, Zelensky told BBC News Ukraine, commenting on the attack on Benghazi, that Ukraine never carries out such operations without prior coordination with its partners. On Friday, Italy’s Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs Antonio Tajani refuted his statement that the attack on the port of Benghazi had been coordinated with Kiev’s allies.

"I spoke today with Giorgia Meloni. We discussed the issues we are dealing with right now, and it’s important that we understand each other. I confirmed that the recent operation in Libya was conducted without prior coordination with our European partners," he wrote on X.

The Russian Embassy in Italy earlier called on the Italian authorities to "wake up" following Ukraine’s attack in Libya and warned that Italy could become the next site for Ukraine’s terrorist activities. It emphasizes that Russia has repeatedly warned the international community of the extreme danger of flirting with the Kiev regime, whose aggressive nature and readiness to commit any crime to stay afloat require dragging as many countries as possible into a conflict with Russia. It noted that official Rome has made a pro-Ukrainian stance the dominant feature of its foreign policy, and Ukraine’s use of the territory of neighboring states to expand the zone of hostilities against Russia should serve as a wake-up call for the Italian authorities.

Ukrainian drones attacked the Libyan port of Benghazi on November 22. Vice Chair of Libya’s Presidential Council Musa Al-Koni said that Ukraine's claiming responsibility for the terror attack in the port of Benghazi can be considered a declaration of war against the Libyan state.