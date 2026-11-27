MOSCOW, November 27. /TASS/. Russian troops liberated two communities in the Kharkov and Zaporozhye Regions over the week of November 21-27 in the special military operation in Ukraine, Russia’s Defense Ministry reported.

"During the week, Battlegroup North units established control of the settlement of Sosnovy Bor in the Kharkov Region through active operations. <…> Over the past week, Battlegroup East units continued advancing deep into the enemy’s defenses and liberated the settlement of Barvinovka in the Zaporozhye Region through decisive operations," the ministry said in a statement.

Russian troops deliver 14 precision strikes on Ukrainian military sites over week

Russian troops delivered two massive and 12 combined strikes by precision-guided weapons and unmanned aerial vehicles on Ukraine’s military-industrial enterprises, logistics centers, military airfields, energy and transport sites used by the Ukrainian army over the week, the ministry reported.

"On November 21-27, 2026, the Russian Armed Forces delivered two massive and 12 combined strikes, hitting Ukraine’s military-industrial enterprises involved in producing cruise missiles, missile propellant, long-and medium-range unmanned aerial vehicles, logistics centers, warehouse terminals, energy and transport infrastructure facilities used by the Ukrainian army, workshops producing and sites storing robotic systems, including unmanned aerial vehicles, military airfields, ammunition depots, and also temporary deployment areas of Ukrainian armed formations and foreign mercenaries," the ministry said.

Russian forces also degraded Ukrainian port infrastructure sites used to receive, store and distribute military cargo, it said.

Over the week, Russian forces struck 14 ships involved in the delivery of weapons and military hardware to the Ukrainian army, the ministry reported.

"During the week, 14 dry cargo ships involved in the delivery of armament, military hardware and dual-use products for the needs of the Ukrainian army were hit," it said.

Russia’s Battlegroup North inflicts over 1,125 casualties on Ukrainian army in week

Russia’s Battlegroup North inflicted more than 1,125 casualties on Ukrainian troops and destroyed five enemy armored combat vehicles in its areas of responsibility over the week, the ministry reported.

Over the week, Battlegroup North units "inflicted losses on formations of five mechanized brigades, two airmobile brigades, two assault regiments of the Ukrainian army, four territorial defense brigades and a National Guard brigade," the ministry said.

The Ukrainian army lost more than 1,125 personnel, five armored combat vehicles, 56 motor vehicles and 25 electronic warfare and counterbattery radar stations in the areas of responsibility of Russia’s Battlegroup North over the week, it specified.

Russia’s Battlegroup West inflicts over 1,490 casualties on Ukrainian army in week

Russia’s Battlegroup West inflicted more than 1,490 casualties on Ukrainian troops and destroyed two enemy tanks and five armored combat vehicles in its area of responsibility over the week, the ministry reported.

"During the past week, Battlegroup West units gained better lines and positions and inflicted losses on manpower and equipment of four mechanized brigades, an airmobile brigade, an assault brigade of the Ukrainian army, a marine infantry brigade and two territorial defense brigades," the ministry said.

The Ukrainian army lost more than 1,490 personnel, two tanks, five armored combat vehicles, 72 motor vehicles, six field artillery guns and five electronic warfare stations in that frontline area over the week, it specified.

Russia’s Battlegroup South inflicts over 1,145 casualties on Ukrainian army in week

Russia’s Battlegroup South inflicted more than 1,145 casualties on Ukrainian troops and destroyed 17 enemy armored combat vehicles in its area of responsibility over the week, the ministry reported.

"During the past week, Battlegroup South units improved their forward positions and inflicted losses on formations of four mechanized brigades, an assault brigade, a motorized infantry brigade, two airmobile brigades, a mountain assault brigade, two assault regiments of the Ukrainian army, a marine infantry brigade and a territorial defense brigade," the ministry said.

The Ukrainian army lost more than 1,145 personnel, 17 armored combat vehicles, 132 motor vehicles, four field artillery guns and four electronic warfare stations in that frontline area over the week, it specified.

Russia’s Battlegroup Center inflicts over 2,375 casualties on Ukrainian army in week

Russia’s Battlegroup Center inflicted more than 2,375 casualties on Ukrainian troops and destroyed 44 enemy armored combat vehicles in its area of responsibility over the week, the ministry reported.

"During the week, Battlegroup Center units inflicted losses on manpower and equipment of three mechanized brigades, an airborne brigade, a jaeger brigade, an infantry brigade, an assault brigade, three assault regiments of the Ukrainian army, two marine infantry brigades and four National Guard brigades," the ministry said.

Overall, the Ukrainian army lost more than 2,375 personnel, 44 armored combat vehicles, 52 motor vehicles, three field artillery guns and 10 electronic warfare stations in the responsibility area of Russia’s Battlegroup Center over the week, it specified.

Russia’s Battlegroup East inflicts over 1,435 casualties on Ukrainian army in week

Russia’s Battlegroup East inflicted more than 1,435 casualties on Ukrainian troops and destroyed four enemy armored combat vehicles in its area of responsibility over the week, the ministry reported.

During the past week, Battlegroup East units "inflicted losses on manpower and equipment of four air assault brigades, two assault brigades, two assault regiments of the Ukrainian army and a marine infantry brigade," the ministry said.

The Ukrainian army lost more than 1,435 personnel, four armored combat vehicles, 34 motor vehicles and two artillery guns in that frontline area over the week, it specified.

Russia’s Battlegroup Dnepr eliminates 145 Ukrainian troops in week

Russia’s Battlegroup Dnepr eliminated roughly 145 Ukrainian troops and destroyed three enemy field artillery guns in its area of responsibility over the week, the ministry reported.

"During the week, Battlegroup Dnepr units improved their tactical position and inflicted losses on formations of three mechanized brigades, a mountain assault brigade and an assault regiment of the Ukrainian army," the ministry said.

"As many as 145 Ukrainian military personnel, 100 motor vehicles, three field artillery guns and six electronic warfare and counterbattery radar stations were destroyed," it said.

Russian air defenses intercept 5,422 Ukrainian UAVs, three cruise missiles over week

Russian air defense forces intercepted and destroyed 5,422 Ukrainian unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) and three cruise missiles over the week, the ministry reported.

"Air defense capabilities shot down 17 guided aerial bombs, a rocket of the US-made HIMARS multiple launch rocket system, three Neptune long-range cruise missiles and 5,422 fixed-wing unmanned aerial vehicles," the ministry said.

Tally of Ukrainian army’s losses

Overall, the Russian Armed Forces have destroyed 674 Ukrainian combat aircraft, 284 helicopters, 299,450 unmanned aerial vehicles, 672 surface-to-air missile systems, 31,795 tanks and other armored combat vehicles, 1,797 multiple rocket launchers, 36,992 field artillery guns and mortars and 78,132 special military motor vehicles since the start of the special military operation, the ministry reported.