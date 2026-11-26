BRUSSELS, November 27. /TASS/. During their talks in Brussels, leaders of the European Union were unable to come to terms regarding parameters of the union’s next seven-year budget but still expect to have it approved by the end of the year, German Chancellor Friedrich Merz said.

"We held intensive discussions on the EU’s next multiannual financial framework, no less than expected. We have to admit that views on how it should be structured still diverge sharply. At this stage of the negotiations, this comes as no surprise," Merz said.

The German chancellor argued that the EU budget talks are taking place "in a completely new era."