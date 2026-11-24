NEW YORK, November 24. /TASS/. Germany may use to the 22nd package of sanctions against Russia, which was previously proposed by the European Union, to bar the Russian national team from participating in the 2027 IIHF World Championship, Bloomberg reported citing its sources.

According to the agency: "The proposal would prohibit athletes from competing under the Russian flag within the EU."

"While that wouldn’t necessarily block the Russian national team from participating -- it could theoretically play under a generic flag - the change would boost attempts to exclude Russians," the," the agency reported citing officials as speaking anonymously to discuss the matter.

TASS reported earlier that the European Commission was looking at supplementing its 22nd package of anti-Russian sanctions with a total ban on Russian athletes competing in the European Union, a ban on displaying any official symbols of the Russian Federation and the denial of any European funding to international sports organizations in whose competitions Russian athletes participate.

The EC’s proposal to ban Russian athletes will now be discussed by the EU countries. To come into force, the 22nd sanctions package needs to be approved by all member countries. The European Commission earlier called to do this by late December.

The International Olympic Committee (IOC) announced a decision on July 7 to provisionally lift an earlier-imposed suspension of the Russian Olympic Committee (ROC) and also recommended lifting restrictions on the participation of Russian athletes in all international tournaments.

Russian President Vladimir Putin said on November 13 that the measures prohibiting Russia from competing in international sports were unlawful and went against the tenets of the Olympic Movement.

Earlier, the Court of Arbitration for Sport ruled that the IIHF must allow Russian teams to compete internationally. The IIHF expressed disappointment at the decision, saying it would "urgently assess the steps and time required to give effect to the ruling."

Reached by a TASS correspondent on October 1, two-time Olympic gold medalist and three-time NHL Stanley Cup champion Vyacheslav Fetisov stated that major changes in the IIHF policy with regard to Russia should not be expected after a new president of the global sports federation is elected.

In February 2022, the IIHF suspended Russia and Belarus from participation in international competitions over the developments in Ukraine.

The Russian national ice hockey teams were also barred from the 2026 Winter Olympic Games in Italy and IIHF President Luc Tardif told TASS in 2025 that the decision was made by the IOC and the IIHF had no say in this.

On July 30, the International Ice Hockey Federation announced a decision to extend Russia’s suspension from international tournaments until 2027. The IIHF stated that: "Following the IIHF Disciplinary Board Decision, the IIHF Council re-analyzed the Russian Ice Hockey Federation’s request that it be permitted to enter a Russian Team in each of the following IIHF Championships: IIHF Men’s World Championship 2027; IIHF Women’s World Championship 2027; IIHF World Junior Championship 2027; IIHF U18 Men’s World Championship 202; and IIHF U18 Women’s World Championship 2027."

In early September, the Russian Ice Hockey Federation (RHF) filed an appeal with the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) in Lausanne against the IIHF decision to extend the suspension of Russian national teams.