LUGANSK, November 23. /TASS/. Strikes by the Russian military on bridges across the Dnieper River have significantly reduced Ukraine’s military traffic to Donbass and Novorossiya, military expert Andrey Marochko reported.

"Strikes by the Russian Armed Forces on Ukrainian rear areas have seriously exacerbated the situation for the militants. According to available information, it has emerged that Russian strikes on Kiev’s energy infrastructure have seriously impacted the shipment of military cargoes, and an enterprise in Krivoy Rog, operating in the interests of the Ukrainian army, has been shut down.

Regular strikes on bridges across the Dnieper have significantly reduced the enemy’s military traffic to Donbass and Novorossiya," he wrote on the VKontakte social media page.

Currently, only three of Kiev’s six bridges are fully operational.