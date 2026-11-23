MOSCOW, November 23. /TASS/. The share of imported products in Russia’s wholesale trade turnover averaged 17.2% in the first three quarters of 2026, a 33% decrease compared to year-ago levels, according to a research by the audit and consulting network "Finexpertiza," which is available to TASS.

In the same period in 2025, the indicator amounted to 24.8%.

In the first quarter of 2026, the share of imports stood at 15.9%, in the second at 15.7%, and in the third it increased to 20.1%. In all three quarters, the indicator remained below the level of the same periods of a year earlier.

The most significant difference was recorded at the beginning of the year: in the first quarter, the share of foreign products was lower than last year's by 13.1 percentage points. In the second quarter, the difference amounted to 4.1 percentage points, and in the third quarter to 5.5 percentage points.

"However, comparing the market shares does not allow us to conclude that the wholesale market has returned to the previous procurement model. The current structure of imports differs from that of before the pandemic and large-scale sanctions. Over the past years, the geography of supplies, the list of supplier countries, logistics routes, and intermediary chains have changed significantly. Even in the product categories where the share of imports has noticeably increased, these changes may be driven by different suppliers and trade organization mechanisms," said Finexpertiza President Yelena Trubnikova.

The research used data from the Rosstat Federal Statistics Service based on the results of a quarterly survey of about 5,500 wholesale trade organizations from 82 Russian regions.