MOSCOW, November 19. /TASS/. Russia’s High Precision Systems Holding Company, part of the Rostec State Corporation, has supplied a batch of Krasnopol-M2 guided artillery shells to the customer and is completing deliveries of Planshet automated artillery fire control systems, Rostec press service reported.

"The High Precision Systems Holding Company, part of the Rostec State Corporation, has supplied another batch of Krasnopol-M2 guided artillery shells to the customer. These shells are capable of striking small targets from a distance of tens of kilometers. The company is also completing deliveries under an annual contract for modern Planshet-M-IR automated artillery fire control systems mounted on armored chassis and the portable version, Planshet-A. In particular, these systems enable highly effective fire support against targets using the Krasnopol shells, the press service said.

It pointed out that, in addition to these systems, the holding’s enterprises are fulfilling their contractual obligations on schedule regarding the delivery of guidance units for Russian multiple launch rocket systems (MLRS) and self-propelled artillery systems.

Krasnopol-M2 is a precision-guided artillery projectile capable of striking small and moving targets, such as armored vehicles. Since the start of Russia’s special military operation in Ukraine, these shells have eliminated thousands of enemy vehicles: self-propelled artillery systems, tanks, infantry fighting vehicles, and other targets. Krasnopol projectiles are also effective against firing positions, fortifications, command posts, drone control centers, bridges, crossings, and so on.

Rostec said that the Planshet systems supplied to the customer automate fire control for towed and self-propelled artillery, mortar units, and multiple launch rocket systems. They receive intelligence information, process the data, and perform the necessary calculations. As a result, the time between target detection and the start of artillery fire against the enemy is significantly reduced.

"The digital architecture of the Planshet systems, developed by our High Precision Systems, allows for real-time processing of incoming data, including that from drones, and the prompt display of necessary information at the commander's workstation. This significantly reduces the time from target detection to decision-making and increases the accuracy of fire, which is particularly important in counter-battery operations. "Both versions of the Planshet can operate with batteries using Krasnopol-M2 guided shells, thereby increasing their effectiveness," noted Bekkhan Ozdoyev, industrial director of Rostec’s Armament Cluster and board member of the Union of Russian Machine-Building Enterprises, as quoted by the press service.