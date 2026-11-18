SHENZHEN /China/, November 18. /TASS/. A very heart-welcoming atmosphere prevailed at the Grand Reception hosted on behalf of Chinese President Xi Jinping in honor of the foreign guests at the 2026 APEC Summit, among whom was Russian President Vladimir Putin, Russian Presidential Spokesman Dmitry Peskov told journalists.

"It all went very well," he said in reply journalists’ question whether the greeting reception went well. "It was warming, as always."

"The organizers did their utmost… Both the cuisine and the cultural program were top-notch," Peskov stated pointing to the national melodies performed by local musicians during the dinner.