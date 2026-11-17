NEW YORK, November 17. /TASS/. Former US President Joe Biden has acknowledged that NATO’s eastward expansion in 2004 could not but cause Russia’s concern, according to his memoir, Promise Me, America, seen by TASS.

"A significant eastward expansion of NATO in 2004 brought the alliance to the edge of Russia, including three Baltic states (Lithuania, Latvia, and Estonia) that had been part of the Soviet Union. That was guaranteed to set off alarm bells in the Kremlin," he noted, adding that during that period, "the United States was not making many friends in the world" because of the war in Iraq.

"The hoped-for improvement [in relations between Washington and Moscow] never came. There were many reasons," he stated.