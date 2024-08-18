Belarusian president says preparing republic’s citizens to his stepping down

MOSCOW, August 18. /TASS/. Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko has said that he is preparing the republic’s citizens for his stepping down.

"All think as follows: ’30 years is a lot, with only a few people working [as president] for 30 years’. And people have become used to him and no one else. This is wrong. I’m preparing people to it [stepping down], I want no disappointment or failure," he said in an interview for the News of the Week program on the Rossiya-1 TV channel.

"Not long ago we adjusted the constitution [of Belarus] to changes. But we do not want changes as a revolution. I am a supporter of evolutionary, but not revolutionary changes. And we have done much to build what you now see, in recent years," the president added.