MOSCOW, November 18. /TASS/. /TASS/. Russian footballer Matvey Safonov, who is currently playing for the French professional football club Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) has been nominated for best goalkeeper of the year at the Globe Soccer Awards.

Safonov is joined by other nominees Diogo Costa (Porto FC), Thibaut Courtois (Real Madrid FC), Gianluigi Donnarumma (Manchester City FC), Joan Garcia (Barcelona FC), Gregor Kobel (Borussia Dortmund FC), Mike Maignan (AC Milan), Emiliano Martinez (Chelsea FC), David Raya (Arsenal FC), and Unai Simon (Athletic FC).

Safonov, 27, has played for French powerhouse PSG since 2024. With the French club, the Russian goalkeeper has won the French championship twice, the French Super Cup once, the UEFA Super Cup twice, the Intercontinental Cup once, and the UEFA Champions League twice.

In August, 2026, US-based sports broadcaster ESPN ranked Safonov the 10th-best goalie in the world. According to the ESPN: "He is the king of penalty shootouts. Imagine stopping four of five penalties to win a trophy - that's what Safonov did against Flamengo as PSG won the Intercontinental Cup.".