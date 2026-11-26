PYONGYANG, November 26. /TASS/. Trade turnover between Russia and North Korea has grown by one-third this year, the Russian Ministry of Natural Resources and Environment’s press service reported.

Russian Minister of Natural Resources and Environment Alexander Kozlov co-chairs the Russia-North Korea intergovernmental commission. The 13th meeting of the intergovernmental commission on trade, economic, scientific, and technical cooperation between Russia and North Korea is taking place in Pyongyang from November 25 to 27.

"From an economic standpoint, we are ending 2026 on a positive note, with trade turnover growing by almost one-third compared with last year. The main commodities are agricultural products (flour, oil, and offal)," the press service said.