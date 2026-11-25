MOSCOW, November 25. /TASS/. Daily gas withdrawals from underground gas storage (UGS) facilities in Germany and France reached an all-time high for this date on November 23, Gazprom announced.

"Storage levels in Germany, which holds the largest storage capacity in Europe, continue to decline and now stand at 55%. On November 23, the volume of gas withdrawn from German storage facilities was the highest ever recorded for this date. A similar daily record, in terms of the volume withdrawn, was also set in France," the statement reads.

An Arctic cold snap in Europe has triggered new record-high withdrawal levels from storage facilities, Gazprom explained.

As TASS previously reported, EU countries sharply increased their daily gas withdrawals following an anticipated drop in temperatures across the region. On November 23, withdrawals from UGS facilities exceeded 0.5 billion cubic meters for the first time this heating season, marking an all-time high for this date since records began.