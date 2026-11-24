MOSCOW, October 24. /TASS/. Russian forces liberated the community of Barvinovka in the Zaporozhye Region over the past 24 hours in the special military operation in Ukraine, Russia’s Defense Ministry reported.

"Battlegroup East units kept advancing deep into the enemy’s defenses and liberated the settlement of Barvinovka in the Zaporozhye Region," the ministry said in a statement.

Kiev loses 1,110 troops along engagement line in past day - latest figures

The Ukrainian army lost roughly 1,110 troops in battles with Russian forces in all the frontline areas over the past 24 hours, according to the latest data on the special military operation in Ukraine released by Russia’s Defense Ministry.

The latest figures show that the Ukrainian army lost roughly 170 troops and an armored personnel carrier in the responsibility area of Russia’s Battlegroup North, over 220 troops, a tank and an armored personnel carrier in the responsibility area of the Battlegroup West and more than 155 troops and two armored combat vehicles in the responsibility area of the Battlegroup South.

During the last 24-hour period, the Ukrainian army also lost roughly 335 troops and five armored combat vehicles in the responsibility area of Russia’s Battlegroup Center, over 205 troops and an armored personnel carrier in the responsibility area of the Battlegroup East and about 25 troops and a jamming station in the responsibility area of the Battlegroup Dnepr, the latest figures show.

Russia’s Battlegroup North inflicts 170 casualties on Ukrainian army in past day

Russia’s Battlegroup North inflicted roughly 170 casualties on Ukrainian troops and destroyed an enemy armored personnel carrier in its areas of responsibility over the past 24 hours, the ministry reported.

"Battlegroup North units improved their tactical position and inflicted losses on manpower and equipment of two mechanized brigades, two assault regiments of the Ukrainian army, a territorial defense brigade and a National Guard brigade in areas near the settlements of Radkovo, Gontarovka, Kirillovka and Kolodeznoye in the Kharkov Region," the ministry said.

In the Sumy direction, Battlegroup North units inflicted losses on formations of a mechanized brigade and two airmobile brigades of the Ukrainian army in areas near the settlements of Vakalovshchina, Bititsa, Radkovka, Vakulki and Velikaya Chernetchina in the Sumy Region, it said.

The Ukrainian army lost an estimated 170 personnel, an armored personnel carrier, 15 motor vehicles and four electronic warfare stations in the areas of responsibility of Russia’s Battlegroup North over the past 24 hours, it specified.

Russia’s Battlegroup West inflicts over 220 casualties on Ukrainian army in past day

Russia’s Battlegroup West inflicted more than 220 casualties on Ukrainian troops and destroyed an enemy tank and an armored personnel carrier in its area of responsibility over the past 24 hours, the ministry reported.

"Battlegroup West units improved their forward positions and inflicted losses on manpower and equipment of a mechanized brigade, an assault brigade of the Ukrainian army, a marine infantry brigade and a territorial defense brigade in areas near the settlements of Gorokhovatka, Staroverovka, Monachinovka and Osadkovka in the Kharkov Region, Raigorodok and Mayaki in the Donetsk People’s Republic," the ministry said.

The Ukrainian army lost more than 220 personnel, a tank, an armored personnel carrier, eight motor vehicles, a field artillery gun and five electronic warfare stations in that frontline area over the past 24 hours, it specified.

Russia’s Battlegroup South inflicts over 155 casualties on Ukrainian army in past day

Russia’s Battlegroup South inflicted more than 155 casualties on Ukrainian troops and destroyed two enemy armored combat vehicles in its area of responsibility over the past 24 hours, the ministry reported.

"Battlegroup South units gained better lines and positions and inflicted losses on formations of four mechanized brigades, two airmobile brigades and an assault regiment of the Ukrainian army in areas near the settlements of Kramatorsk, Nikolayevka, Druzhkovka and Starodubovka in the Donetsk People’s Republic," the ministry said.

The Ukrainian army lost more than 155 personnel, two armored combat vehicles, 18 motor vehicles and two artillery guns in that frontline area over the past 24 hours, it specified.

Russia’s Battlegroup Center inflicts 335 casualties on Ukrainian army in past day

Russia’s Battlegroup Center inflicted roughly 335 casualties on Ukrainian troops and destroyed five enemy armored combat vehicles in its area of responsibility over the past 24 hours, the ministry reported.

"Battlegroup Center units continued active offensive operations and inflicted losses on manpower and equipment of two mechanized brigades, an airborne brigade, a jaeger brigade, an assault brigade, three assault regiments of the Ukrainian army, a marine infantry brigade and three National Guard brigades in areas near the settlements of Verovka, Novoviktorovka, Kuritsino, Andreyevka, Mikhailovka, Novopavlovka, Sergeyevka and Kalinino in the Donetsk People’s Republic," the ministry said.

The Ukrainian army lost an estimated 335 personnel, five armored combat vehicles, 11 motor vehicles and three electronic warfare stations in the responsibility area of Russia’s Battlegroup Center over the past 24 hours, it specified.

Russia’s Battlegroup East inflicts over 205 casualties on Ukrainian army in past day

Russia’s Battlegroup East inflicted more than 205 casualties on Ukrainian troops and destroyed an enemy armored personnel carrier in its area of responsibility over the past 24 hours, the ministry reported.

During the last 24-hour period, Battlegroup East units "inflicted losses on manpower and equipment of two air assault brigades, an assault brigade and an assault regiment of the Ukrainian army in areas near the settlements of Kolomiytsy, Gavrilovka and Zelyonaya Dolina in the Dnepropetrovsk Region, Novotroitskoye, Zhyoltaya Krucha, Vesyoloye and Schastlivoye in the Zaporozhye Region," the ministry said.

The Ukrainian army lost more than 205 personnel, an armored personnel carrier and three motor vehicles in that frontline area over the past 24 hours, it specified.

Russia’s Battlegroup Dnepr eliminates 25 Ukrainian troops in past day

Russia’s Battlegroup Dnepr eliminated roughly 25 Ukrainian troops and destroyed an enemy jamming station in its area of responsibility over the past 24 hours, the ministry reported.

"Battlegroup Dnepr units improved their forward positions and inflicted losses on formations of two mechanized brigades of the Ukrainian army in areas near the settlements of Kirovo and Preobrazhenka in the Zaporozhye Region," the ministry said.

"Up to 25 Ukrainian military personnel, 12 motor vehicles and an electronic warfare station were destroyed," it said.

Russian forces hammer Ukrainian military airfields over past day

Russian forces struck Ukrainian military airfields and enemy deployment sites over the past 24 hours, the ministry reported.

"Operational/tactical aircraft, attack unmanned aerial vehicles, missile troops and artillery of the Russian groups of forces struck energy and transport infrastructure facilities used to support the Ukrainian army’s operations, military airfields, and also temporary deployment areas of Ukrainian armed formations and foreign mercenaries in 143 locations," the ministry said.

Russian air defenses intercept 1,047 Ukrainian UAVs in past day

Russian air defense forces intercepted and destroyed 1,047 Ukrainian unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) over the past 24 hours, the ministry reported.

"Air defense capabilities shot down 1,047 fixed-wing unmanned aerial vehicles," the ministry said.

Tally of Ukrainian army’s losses

Overall, the Russian Armed Forces have destroyed 674 Ukrainian combat aircraft, 284 helicopters, 297,150 unmanned aerial vehicles, 672 surface-to-air missile systems, 31,766 tanks and other armored combat vehicles, 1,797 multiple rocket launchers, 36,985 field artillery guns and mortars and 77,982 special military motor vehicles since the start of the special military operation, the ministry reported.