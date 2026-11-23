MOSCOW, November 23. /TASS/. Chipmaker Nvidia has returned to the top three largest companies by market capitalization, overtaking US tech giant Alphabet, to which it had previously ceded third place, according to trading data reviewed by TASS.

The top three companies by market cap are now Apple ($5.070 trillion), Nvidia, which moved into second place with a market value of $4.021 trillion, and Microsoft ($3.710 trillion).

Alphabet, the parent company of Google, now sits in fourth place ($3.443 trillion), followed by Amazon in fifth ($2.784 trillion).

Earlier on Monday, Nvidia announced that Jensen Huang had been reinstated as the company’s CEO and president. The decision was made unanimously by the board of directors. Nvidia noted that it had received confirmation from the US administration that the move would not pose a threat to national security.

On November 12, Huang stepped down as CEO and president of Nvidia and resigned from the company’s board of directors amid a scandal over his relationship with a woman suspected of spying for China. The Chinese Foreign Ministry dismissed allegations that she worked for Chinese intelligence as slander.