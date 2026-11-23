LUGANSK, November 23. /TASS/. The Ukrainian army lost nearly 8,000 soldiers and foreign mercenaries killed or wounded over the past week, with Russia’s Battlegroup Center accounting for the heaviest losses, military expert Andrey Marochko reported.

"The enemy lost around 7,675 Ukrainian militants and mercenaries killed or wounded over the past week. Ukrainian armed formations suffered their heaviest personnel losses in the responsibility area of the Battlegroup Center, which operates in the Donetsk People’s Republic (DPR) and the Dnepropetrovsk Region," he wrote on the VKontakte social network.

Marochko added that over the past week, the Russian Armed Forces also eliminated 6,800 Ukrainian unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs), 12 sea vessels, 25 field artillery guns, 43 electronic warfare and counterbattery stations, as well as nearly 700 enemy combat vehicles of various types.