MOSCOW, November 23. /TASS/. The Moscow Exchange index has added 0.15% to open at 2,356.86, according to trading data at 7:00 a.m. Moscow time (4:00 a.m. GMT).

By 7:10 a.m. Moscow time (4:10 a.m. GMT), the Moscow Exchange index rose by 0.33% to 2,361.13, while the RTS index also increased by 0.33% to 904.97.

On January 27, 2025, the Moscow Exchange resumed the morning trading sessions on the stock and derivatives markets. Starting from September 26 this year, the trading platform calculates the stock indices during all trading sessions.