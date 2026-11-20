MOSCOW, November 20. /TASS/. Russia and Orthodoxy could serve as a refuge for Christianity, almost like an ark, President Vladimir Putin said in an interview with Serbian film director Emir Kusturica for Channel One's film "Our Baptism. The Primate," dedicated to the 80th birthday of Patriarch Kirill.

He said that he prays for the country and the Russian people every day.

Putin also called on Ukrainians to come over to Russia's side, which he called "the right side of history."

TASS has compiled the president’s key statements.

The importance of the soul

Every person is endowed with a soul; it is eternal and boundless, like the universe: "Every person is not just some biological substance consisting of bones and skin. The main, primary component of any person is the soul -- that is, what the Lord has endowed us with. And a person’s soul is eternal and boundless, like the universe.

"This applies to us, to the Russian people, to all people. And in this sense, of course, it's both miracle and mystery. And the mystery is especially pronounced in Russia."

Unity with Russians

"I unexpectedly noticed something inside myself. When I look at the achievements of our scientists, artists, athletes, and even ordinary people who create something unique with their own hands, or who harvest some fantastic crop that has never been seen before, not even in the Soviet Union or Tsarist Russia, I feel such a sense of awe, as if these are not just people I am unacquainted with, but that they are talented, outstanding, wonderful people -- that they are close to me, almost like members of my family.

"And I perceive this as a personal success, as a personal victory. This is a very pleasant feeling."

The president feels the support of his flock: "Of course, I am aware of the support from our people, and I am very grateful for it. Because without this support, it’s not only impossible to work, but it’s definitely impossible to achieve any results, to achieve our common goals in the name of and for the sake of Russia.

"What I know for sure is that I pray for both Russia and our people every day."

What makes a Russian a Russian

"[Fyodor] Dostoevsky said it very well when talking about a Russian person. He said that a Russian person is easygoing with others, lives with others, and adapts to different things. And in general, a Russian person has a very strong instinct of universality. This, among other things, is what distinguishes the Russian civilization."

The unity of the state and Orthodoxy

The idea of the Russian Orthodox Church and the policy of the Russian state is to preserve the human being and their spirituality: "The idea of the Russian Orthodox Church -- Patriarch [Kirill] speaks about this publicly at all times, in fact -- and the policy of the Russian state is to preserve the human being and his spirituality, and, most importantly, to preserve the human being biologically, to ensure this through state policy, and to support efforts in this direction, the efforts of the church."

"Of course, within the framework of the modern requirements of today, the requirements of today’s civilization. But this is the main direction of our joint work with the Church."

A new ark for Christianity

Russia and Orthodoxy can serve as an ark for Christianity in the world: "And in this sense, of course, in this sense Russia and Orthodoxy can play the role of that ark you mentioned."

Religion's influence on fledgling Russia

In Russia, there is a special attitude towards the Russian Orthodox Church: "The Russian Orthodox Church played a unique role both in the formation of the Russian nation and in the formation of Russian statehood. That is why we have a special attitude towards the Russian Orthodox Church."

The Russian state, as well as the united Russian people, did not exist before the baptism of Rus in 988 and the emergence of a single religion: "In the history of the Russian state, the church plays a special role. Why? Because before 988, before Prince Vladimir’s baptism of Rus, what was there? There was no unified Russian state, and there was no Russian people as a distinct ethnic group.

"A unified religion emerged – after that, a unified Russian people and a centralized Russian state emerged."

The Orthodox Church, despite the severe persecution it faced in the USSR, rose to defend the motherland during WWII: "No matter how severe the persecution of the Orthodox Church was internally, or of religion in general, in the Soviet Union, no matter how priests were literally exterminated, as soon as the difficult trials of WWII began, the church, without hesitation, rose to defend the fatherland."

Attempts by opponents to subjugate Russia

Throughout Russia's history opponents sought to weaken via a "divide and conquer" principle: "The history of our country - as soon as it became stronger, more powerful, forces immediately appeared that wanted to ‘divide and conquer’."

Today's events are a continuation of the same policy: "I believe that what is happening now is a continuation of the same policy. Divide and conquer. The desire to reduce Russia’s potential, to make it more compliant -- ultimately, one way or another, in one form or another, to subjugate it to one’s own interests.

Events in Ukraine

Regardless of the tragedies of today, Ukrainians should think about the future and join forces with Russia to be on the same, right side of history: "I would like to say: come over to our side, because it is our common side. Come over to the common side, to the right side of history."

Ukrainians should understand that in the confrontation with Russia, the West supports the Kiev regime for a reason, but in its own interests, in order to "weaken, dismember, disassemble" the parties to the conflict, and then subordinate them to its will: "Everyone should understand and know this, including those who live in the territory today's Ukraine. People must understand: everything that is happening, and everyone who supports them--including in today’s context of confrontation with Russia--is doing so not in Ukraine’s interests, but in their own interests: with the aim of weakening everyone, dismembering them, breaking them down into their constituent parts, and subjugating them to their will."

Ukrainians and Russians need to strive for unity in "the broad sense": "Not necessarily within the framework of a single state--that’s not what we’re talking about at all. But for unity in the broadest sense of the word."

People in Russia and Ukraine should join forces to achieve common goals: "And so, if we’re talking about Ukrainians, I would like them to hear this. And no matter what happens, no matter what tragedies occur today, we must think about the future, about the future of our children, and understand that if we want to be strong, significant, and want to have the conditions for good development, we must, of course, be together. In the sense that we must join forces to achieve common goals.

The power in Ukraine was seized not by patriots, but by nationalists who hate other peoples, but you can’t get very far on this hatred.

Russians know and understand the reasons behind today’s events; this is evident from the state of society: "Everyone should understand and know this, including those who live in Russia. We know this, we understand it; I feel it and see it in the state of our society."

In Ukraine, over the years of independence, depopulation and deindustrialization occurred: "Everything fell apart" a long time ago, even before Russia’s retaliatory strikes: "What happened after the collapse of the USSR and Ukraine’s gain of independence? It lost its shipbuilding, aircraft manufacturing, and rocket manufacturing industries. In practice, both depopulation and deindustrialization took place. Everything disintegrated. And not now, not in the last few weeks, under the retaliatory strikes of the Russian missile forces. No, it fell apart on its own."