NEW YORK, November 20. /TASS/. US President Donald Trump said he planned to meet with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un in the future, after their expected talks during his Asian tour failed to materialize, NBC correspondent Gabe Gutierrez said on his official X profile after a conversation with the US leader.

"The relationship is there, but we didn’t meet," the journalist quoted Trump as saying. "There was too many meetings. It wouldn't have worked out. We'll have that meeting at some point."

Earlier, the US president said his talks with Kim Jong Un were possible, but no concrete arrangements were announced.