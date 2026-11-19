BERLIN, November 19. /TASS/. US President Donald Trump gave particular attention to resolving the conflict in Ukraine during his trilateral meeting with Russian leader Vladimir Putin and Chinese head of state Xi Jinping in Shenzhen, Steve Witkoff, Trump’s special envoy for peace missions, said at a press conference in Berlin.

Witkoff said Trump has "adamantly supported" a settlement to the conflict. "He’s given us instructions on doing everything possible to end this war and be supportive of that effort," he added, referring to the instructions Trump gave him and Jared Kushner, the president’s special envoy and son-in-law. "He made Ukraine and a peaceful end to this a principal part of that trilateral," Witkoff said of the meeting.

At the press conference, Kushner described the Coalition of the Willing’s meeting in Berlin as a "very substantive and successful gathering." He said representatives of European countries allied with the US showed "a real desire for peace."

Putin, Xi and Trump held their first trilateral summit on the sidelines of the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) summit in Shenzhen. They exchanged views on the current international situation and expressed their commitment to maintaining strategic stability and international security. The leaders adopted a declaration on peace at the end of the meeting.