LUGANSK, November 19. /TASS/. Artillery units of the Russian Armed Forces have targeted a Ukrainian unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV) launch site in the Druzhkovka area, an officer from the howitzer artillery battalion of the Battlegroup South’s 89th Tank Regiment, 3rd Army Corps, with the call sign Dok, told TASS.

"We received coordinates from reconnaissance units and positioned our guns. We loaded them quickly, within a few minutes, and struck the target with a precise shot. Afterward, we camouflaged our positions and moved to this shelter. The target was a UAV launch site," he said.

The officer added that such targets are among the main priorities for the artillery unit in the Druzhkovka sector.