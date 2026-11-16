MOSCOW, November 16. /TASS/. From the beginning of 2026 through November 15, Russia’s imports of citrus fruits increased by 7.7%, imports of bananas grew by 6%, according to Rosselkhoznadzor (the Federal Service for Veterinary and Phytosanitary Surveillance).

Overall, data from the Argus-Phyto federal information system indicates that between January 1 and November 15 of this year, Rosselkhoznadzor monitored the import of over 5.2 mln tons of fruits and nuts into Russia - an increase of nearly 120,000 tons compared to the same period in 2025.

Citrus fruits - including oranges, tangerines, clementines, lemons, limes, grapefruits, and other varieties - account for approximately 1.4 mln tons of this total, with shipments rising by 7.7% during the specified period.

The primary exporters are Egypt (376,600 tons), Turkey (363,800 tons), and South Africa (298,200 tons), which together account for more than two-thirds of all imported produce. Notably, the largest growth in imports was seen from Egypt (up 20.3%) and China (up 27.6%, reaching 162,900 tons).

Additionally, banana shipments to Russia grew by 6% during this period, reaching approximately 1.3 mln tons. As is traditional, nearly all of these imports originated from Ecuador, totaling over 1.2 mln tons (an increase of 7.6%).