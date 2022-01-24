Kremlin confirms Reagan’s ex-adviser Suzanne Massie granted Russian citizenship

MOSCOW, January 24. /TASS/. The Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov confirmed that US writer and ex-advisor to US President Ronald Reagan Suzanne Massie was granted a Russian passport.

"Yes, it is true," Peskov said.

Earlier, Massie’s representative in Russia Balthasar Schaldenbrand announced that Massie was granted a Russian passport by Russian Presidential Aide Yuri Ushakov.

In May 2021, Massie said on Russian TV that it would be an honor to accept the Russian citizenship, should President Vladimir Putin find it possible to grant it to her. She noted that she dedicated many years to bringing people of Russia and the US closer. Putin signed the corresponding order on December 30, 2021.

Massie was born in 1931 in New York. She is famous for her writing, including bestselling "Land of the Firebird." In the 1980s, she served as an informal adviser for US President Ronald Reagan on the Soviet Union.