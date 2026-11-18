SHEZHEN /China/, November 19. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin did not speak with US entrepreneur Elon Musk on the first day of the APEC summit in Shenzhen, Putin’s Press Secretary Dmitry Peskov told TASS.

Western media reported earlier that Musk was expected to accompany US President Donald Trump at the summit.

"No, we did not see him," Peskov said, when asked whether Putin had any contacts with Musk on the summit’s sidelines, and whether they had discussed Starlink and Rassvet.

At a formal reception that was held on the first day of the APEC summit, Putin had the opportunity to speak with various foreign representatives. Along with heads of state, the guests included, for example, American economist Jeffrey Sachs.