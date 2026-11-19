VIENNA, November 19. /TASS/. The "mutual protection pact" between Ukraine and Europe could be explained by the theory that European elites are "getting a cut" from corrupt individuals in Ukraine. Dmitry Polyansky, Russia’s Permanent Representative to the OSCE has said.

"Could it be that your [European] governments are simply getting a cut from corrupt figures in Ukraine, and that the latter are sharing their proceeds with them? This would explain the 'mutual protection pact' between Ukraine and Europe that we see today - including the reluctance to discuss issues related to the future of European security. Yet, the future of all Europeans, without exception, depends on the success of such a dialogue. Are you prepared to sacrifice that future for the sake of a corrupt, misanthropic regime that tramples upon fundamental human rights?" he said during a meeting of the OSCE Permanent Council. The text of his remarks was made available to TASS.