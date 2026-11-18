MOSCOW, November 18. /TASS/. Russian forces struck Ukrainian unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV) assembly and storage sites and enemy deployment areas over the past 24 hours in the special military operation in Ukraine, Russia’s Defense Ministry reported.

"Operational/tactical aircraft, attack unmanned aerial vehicles, missile troops and artillery of the Russian groups of forces struck military airfields, energy and transport infrastructure facilities used to support the Ukrainian army’s operations, sites for the production and storage of unmanned aerial vehicles and ground robotic platforms, ammunition depots, and also temporary deployment areas of Ukrainian armed formations in 143 locations," the ministry said in a statement.

Kiev loses 1,165 troops along engagement line in past day - latest figures

The Ukrainian army lost roughly 1,165 troops in battles with Russian forces in all the frontline areas over the past 24 hours, according to the latest data on the special military operation in Ukraine released by Russia’s Defense Ministry.

The latest figures show that the Ukrainian army lost roughly 225 troops and a self-propelled artillery system in the responsibility area of Russia’s Battlegroup North, over 220 troops and three armored combat vehicles in the responsibility area of the Battlegroup West and about 155 troops and an armored combat vehicle in the responsibility area of the Battlegroup South.

During the last 24-hour period, the Ukrainian army also lost over 345 troops and six armored combat vehicles in the responsibility area of Russia’s Battlegroup Center, roughly 200 troops and seven armored combat vehicles in the responsibility area of the Battlegroup East and about 20 troops and an armored combat vehicle in the responsibility area of the Battlegroup Dnepr, the latest figures show.

Russia’s Battlegroup North inflicts 225 casualties on Ukrainian army in past day

Russia’s Battlegroup North inflicted roughly 225 casualties on Ukrainian troops and destroyed an enemy self-propelled artillery system in its areas of responsibility over the past 24 hours, the ministry reported.

"Battlegroup North units improved their tactical position and inflicted losses on manpower and equipment of four mechanized brigades and an assault regiment of the Ukrainian army in areas near the settlements of Golubovka, Lebedevka, Muravskoye, Ploskoye, Podsredneye and Chuguyev in the Kharkov Region," the ministry said.

In the Sumy direction, Battlegroup North units inflicted losses on formations of two mechanized brigades, an airmobile brigade of the Ukrainian army and three territorial defense brigades in areas near the settlements of Bititsa, Konotop, Korenek, Putivl, Tokari, Ulyanovka and Yastrebinoye in the Sumy Region, it said.

The Ukrainian army lost an estimated 225 personnel, a self-propelled artillery system, 11 motor vehicles and six electronic warfare and counterbattery radar stations in the areas of responsibility of Russia’s Battlegroup North over the past 24 hours, it specified.

Russia’s Battlegroup West inflicts over 220 casualties on Ukrainian army in past day

Russia’s Battlegroup West inflicted more than 220 casualties on Ukrainian troops and destroyed three enemy armored combat vehicles in its area of responsibility over the past 24 hours, the ministry reported.

"Battlegroup West units improved their forward positions and inflicted losses on manpower and equipment of three mechanized brigades of the Ukrainian army and a territorial defense brigade in areas near the settlements of Monachinovka, Peski-Radkovskiye and Proletarskoye in the Kharkov Region and Raigorodok in the Donetsk People’s Republic," the ministry said.

The Ukrainian army lost more than 220 personnel, three armored combat vehicles, four field artillery guns, among them two self-propelled artillery systems and 19 motor vehicles in that frontline area over the past 24 hours, it specified.

Russia’s Battlegroup South inflicts 155 casualties on Ukrainian army in past day

Russia’s Battlegroup South inflicted roughly 155 casualties on Ukrainian troops and destroyed an enemy armored combat vehicle in its area of responsibility over the past 24 hours, the ministry reported.

"Battlegroup South units gained better lines and positions and inflicted losses on formations of three mechanized brigades, an airmobile brigade, an assault brigade of the Ukrainian army, a marine infantry brigade and a National Guard brigade in areas near the settlements of Druzhkovka, Kramatorsk, Nikolayevka, Toretskoye and Cherevkovka in the Donetsk People’s Republic," the ministry said.

The Ukrainian army lost an estimated 155 personnel, an armored combat vehicle, three artillery guns and 26 motor vehicles in that frontline area over the past 24 hours, it specified.

Russia’s Battlegroup Center inflicts over 345 casualties on Ukrainian army in past day

Russia’s Battlegroup Center inflicted more than 345 casualties on Ukrainian troops and destroyed six enemy armored combat vehicles in its area of responsibility over the past 24 hours, the ministry reported.

"Battlegroup Center units continued active offensive operations and inflicted losses on manpower and equipment of two mechanized brigades, an assault brigade, an assault regiment of the Ukrainian army, a marine infantry brigade and three National Guard brigades in areas near the settlements of Zavido-Borzenka, Novoviktorovka, Novoiverskoye and Ocheretino in the Donetsk People’s Republic, Zoryanoye and Fyodorovskoye in the Dnepropetrovsk Region," the ministry said.

The Ukrainian army lost more than 345 personnel, six armored combat vehicles, ten motor vehicles and six electronic warfare and radio-electronic surveillance stations in the responsibility area of Russia’s Battlegroup Center over the past 24 hours, it specified.

Russia’s Battlegroup East inflicts 200 casualties on Ukrainian army in past day

Russia’s Battlegroup East inflicted roughly 200 casualties on Ukrainian troops and destroyed seven enemy armored combat vehicles in its area of responsibility over the past 24 hours, the ministry reported.

"Battlegroup East units continued advancing deep into the enemy’s defenses and inflicted losses on manpower and equipment of a mechanized brigade, two air assault brigades, an assault brigade of the Ukrainian army and a marine infantry brigade in areas near the settlements of Gavrilovka and Kirichkovo in the Dnepropetrovsk Region, Zhyoltaya Krucha, Novoivanovka, Novorozovka and Odarovka in the Zaporozhye Region," the ministry said.

The Ukrainian army lost an estimated 200 personnel, seven armored combat vehicles, a self-propelled artillery system and nine motor vehicles in that frontline area over the past 24 hours, it specified.

Russia’s Battlegroup Dnepr eliminates 20 Ukrainian troops in past day

Russia’s Battlegroup Dnepr eliminated roughly 20 Ukrainian troops and destroyed an enemy armored combat vehicle in its area of responsibility over the past 24 hours, the ministry reported.

"Battlegroup Dnepr units improved their forward positions and inflicted losses on formations of a mountain assault brigade of the Ukrainian army and a territorial defense brigade in areas near the settlements of Dimitrovo, Zapasnoye and Natalovka in the Zaporozhye Region," the ministry said.

"Up to 20 [Ukrainian] military personnel, an armored combat vehicle and 16 motor vehicles were destroyed," it said.

Russian air defenses intercept 310 Ukrainian UAVs over past day

Russian air defense forces intercepted and destroyed 310 Ukrainian unmanned aerial vehicles over the past 24 hours, the ministry reported.

"Air defense capabilities shot down 310 fixed-wing unmanned aerial vehicles," the ministry said.

Tally of Ukrainian army’s losses

Overall, the Russian Armed Forces have destroyed 674 Ukrainian combat aircraft, 284 helicopters, 293,131 unmanned aerial vehicles, 672 surface-to-air missile systems, 31,689 tanks and other armored combat vehicles, 1,797 multiple rocket launchers, 36,954 field artillery guns and mortars and 77,531 special military motor vehicles since the start of the special military operation, the ministry reported.