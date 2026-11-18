MOSCOW, November 18. /TASS/. Making visa-free travel between Russia and China permanent would benefit tourism and cooperation between the two countries, Ma Hui, vice minister of the International Department of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee, told TASS.

"I think this is a good arrangement because a visa waiver for ordinary passport holders will make travel easier," Ma said. "People need to meet and they need to travel. If Chinese and Russian people visit each other and get to know each other’s countries, that can foster mutual understanding and cooperation and build the goodwill to take that cooperation further," he noted.

According to Ma, China had "gone a step further by granting even unilateral visa waivers, for instance to European tourists."

"They can come to China and see the country for themselves. That way they can understand China better, or we can understand each other better. That will benefit our cooperation, the friendship between our peoples and relations between our countries. The world needs people, dialogue and friendship. People need to visit each other often, meet, build friendships and trust, and work together for shared prosperity," he explained.

Ma added that China "welcomes Russian tourists and business delegations." "We encourage travel in both directions to foster friendship and cooperation," he concluded.