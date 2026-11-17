MOSCOW, November 17. /TASS/. Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov has reiterated Moscow’s stance regarding the immediate lifting of the US trade, fuel, and financial blockade of Cuba, the Russian Foreign Ministry said after his meeting with Cuban Ambassador to Moscow Enrique Orta Gonzalez.

"Ryabkov reaffirmed our principled position demanding that the US trade, fuel, and financial blockade of the island be immediately lifted and that it be removed from the notorious American list of the so-called state sponsors of terrorism," the ministry said.

"The Russian side expressed strong and unconditional support for the Cuban leadership and the people of this brotherly country during these difficult times. A willingness was expressed to continue providing Havana with the necessary political, diplomatic, and material assistance," it said.