LUGANSK, November 18. /TASS/. Residents of Ukraine who disagree with the country’s current leadership are sent to torture sites for "reeducation," Russian security officials told TASS, noting that Kiev uses nationalists close to the authorities for this purpose.

"The Kiev regime keeps nationalists 'on a leash' to 'reeducate the disobedient' — people who oppose the authorities or the war. They find these people (residents of Ukraine — TASS) through local chat groups on social media and messaging apps, detain them and lock them in 'basements.' Once there, the detainees are made to understand, by various means, that they shouldn’t behave that way. Kiev needs all this to stay in power and intimidate people," the source stated.

Russian security officials previously told TASS that Kiev has around 20 secret prisons and more torture sites than any other city in Ukraine.