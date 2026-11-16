MOSCOW, November 16. /TASS/. Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov advised Finnish President Alexander Stubb to stop talking and take some real action amid his concerns about the Ukrainian settlement.

Lavrov recalled a conversation that took place on the sidelines of the 81st session of the UN General Assembly with Stubb, who said that "something needs to be done, we're going astray, all of this will lead us to places we don’t want to go, and it won’t end well."

"I told him: ‘Listen, if that's how you feel, do something real, don’t just declare that Ukraine will die for us and thereby protect our values," Lavrov said in an interview with Andrey Kondrashov for TASS and VGTRK.