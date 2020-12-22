Putin signs law enabling ex-presidents to become lifetime senators

MOSCOW, December 22. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin has signed the law on the updated rules of the formation of the upper chamber of parliament, which, among other things, enables former presidents to serve as lifetime senators if they wish to do so. The document was published on Tuesday on the official legal information portal.

The formation of the Russian Federation Council (upper chamber of parliament) is now in accordance with the updated Russian Constitution. Besides representatives of the legislative and executive branches of Russian regions, the Federation Council can now accept former Russian presidents as lifetime senators, and no more than 30 representatives of the Russian Federation appointed by the president, out of which no more than seven can be appointed lifetime senators. The rest of senators are appointed for six years.

The appointment of senators is a presidential prerogative, but not a duty, so the president can use it at any time. Under the Russian Constitution, the citizens distinguished for outstanding state and public services to the country could be appointed lifetime members of the Federation Council. The new law includes this provision.

The requirements for former presidents are envisaged in a separate clause. A Russian president, who has ended their tenure after a presidential term has expired or prematurely, will acquire the status of a senator immediately after sending an application, with all the required documents attached, to the Federation Council. The application may be submitted once within three months after the president leaves office. Along with this, the president whose tenure ended before the given bill is adopted may file this application within three months since the day the law enters into force.

Under the bill, a citizen of the Russian Federation aged over 30 with an impeccable reputation, who permanently resides in Russia, who has no citizenship of a foreign state or residence permit or any other document substantiating their right to permanent residence in a foreign state can become a member of the Federation Council. Persons with convictions for grave offences, serious and moderately serious crimes will not be eligible for this position.