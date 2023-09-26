Russia eliminates over 17,000 Ukrainian soldiers in special op this month — Shoigu

MOSCOW, September 26. /TASS/. This month, Russian troops have wiped out more than 17,000 Ukrainian troops as well as two Leopard tanks, a Challenger tank and seven Bradley fighting vehicles in the course of the special military operation, Russian Defense Minister Sergey Shoigu said.

"This month, over 17,000 soldiers, more than 2,700 weapons and military equipment units, including seven US-made Bradley fighting vehicles, 77 US M777 howitzers, 51 self-propelled howitzers made in Germany, France, Poland and the United States as well as two German-made Leopard tanks and a British-made Challenger tank have been eliminated," Shoigu told a ministry board meeting, commenting on the special military operation.

According to Shoigu, the Ukrainians have sustained heavy military losses along the entire line of engagement amid an effective fire defeat.

"Russian battlegroups continue active actions to defeat the enemy. Thanks to the professionalism and courage of the personnel of the 25th and 138th motorized rifle brigades in the Kupyansk area, the control zone near the settlements of Sinkovka and Petropavlovka has been significantly extended," the Russian defense chief added.