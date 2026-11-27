MOSCOW, November 27. /TASS/. The Middle East considers Russia’s updated proposal for regional collective security; the US urges Israel to shift its focus from a military mindset to economic diplomacy amid the stalemate in the Gaza Strip; and US trading partners brace for President Donald Trump's new tariffs. These stories topped Friday’s newspaper headlines across Russia.

The Persian Gulf countries, Iran, and Iraq have expressed their willingness to consider Russia’s updated proposal for regional collective security. Experts believe this initiative may be discussed at the upcoming Russia-Arab Cooperation Forum in December, which will bring together foreign ministers. Moscow could serve as a suitable mediator, as it maintains contact with all regional states. However, the main obstacles are the deep mistrust between the parties themselves and the autonomy of the armed groups operating in the region.

The Middle East has been a hotbed of tension for decades. Numerous players, from local states to global power centers, have conflicting interests there. In 2026, the war between the US and Iran brought the issue of regional security to a head. The hostilities have affected not only Iran, which is enduring airstrikes and a naval blockade, but also its neighbors. In this context, the Persian Gulf countries, as well as Iran and Iraq, have expressed interest in examining Russia’s updated concept of collective security, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Georgy Borisenko told Izvestia.

"Our Arab friends have received this concept with interest and have informed us of their readiness to consider the possibility of implementing it in practice as soon as a favorable environment for doing so is established," the senior diplomat noted.

"The concept assumes that coastal states bear the primary responsibility for ensuring their own security and do so while properly taking each other’s interests into account, which will contribute to strengthening security and stability," the deputy minister added.

The Russian concept has the potential to build mutual trust in the region and stabilize the Middle East, international relations expert Yelena Suponina pointed out. According to her, the Persian Gulf countries are in dire need of such a document at present. In practice, it will help normalize relations, resolve conflicts, and establish arms control. The Arab monarchies have realized that an American presence does not guarantee their complete security and that war poses a threat to their oil infrastructure. Many countries still depend on the "American umbrella," which has proven to be "full of holes," so they are seeking an alternative security system, Suponina added.

In this situation, Russia is particularly well suited to act as a mediator, political scientist Alexander Kargin stressed. According to him, Moscow maintains close relations with Iran, is in contact with the Arab monarchies, and is also engaged in dialogue with Israel, one of the parties to the conflict. Therefore, Russian initiatives will be perceived as the most appropriate and will resonate with the countries of the region, Kargin noted.

US special presidential envoy Jared Kushner publicly urged Israeli leaders to shift their focus from a military mindset to economic diplomacy amid the deadlock in the Gaza Strip. He cited the policies of Saudi Arabia and the UAE as examples, noting that their governments are sending high-level delegations to Washington to conclude mutually beneficial economic agreements. This statement came a couple of days after Kushner warned in an interview that Israel could become a global pariah if its leadership continues its current confrontational course in the Middle East, particularly in the Gaza Strip.

Israel is only partially meeting its humanitarian obligations because it fears the delivery of dual-use goods to Gaza, Lyudmila Samarskaya, a researcher at the Center for Middle Eastern Studies of the Russian Academy of Sciences’ World Economy and International Relations Institute, told Vedomosti. The Israeli leadership's full implementation of US President Donald Trump’s Gaza peace plan could negatively affect Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s political standing amid the country's current political uncertainty, the expert noted. "The composition of the future government is not yet known. Therefore, the ruling coalition is forced to adopt a hardline foreign policy stance to retain its electorate," she emphasized.

The US is not exerting pressure on Israel because of the Israeli authorities’ continuing influence on American policy, Pavel Koshkin, a senior researcher at the US and Canadian Studies Institute of the Russian Academy of Sciences, pointed out. According to him, any drastic moves by the current US administration in this direction could lead to the Republicans losing their religious voter base. Moreover, the US military-industrial complex is interested in preserving Washington’s privileged relationship with Israel, the expert said.

According to Koshkin, theoretically, the White House could partially reassess its relations with Netanyahu’s government in order to ease discontent among ideological allies, primarily among young people. However, these changes would largely be symbolic due to the military, economic, and political interdependence between the US and Israel, the expert opined. "For this reason, the implementation of peace initiatives is in question. The Board of Peace is a powerless organization, since it was originally created as a showcase to satisfy President Trump’s wishes and cement his image as a peacemaker," the analyst noted.

According to Samarskaya, the practical feasibility of the US peace initiative remains in doubt. Israel has no intention of withdrawing its troops from Gaza until Hamas is completely disarmed. Meanwhile, the Palestinian movement is only ready for partial demilitarization of the enclave, the political scientist stressed.

For now, the new US tariffs may affect 14 countries and territories, but it cannot be ruled out that as early as 2027, President Donald Trump will seek to expand this list, which would effectively signal a new phase in the global trade war he launched in April 2025. The EU, China, and India have criticized the Trump administration's announcement of a new set of tariffs targeting 14 US trading partners. These countries reject Washington's claims that they contribute to excess production capacity. According to US Trade Representative Jamieson Greer, these practices "burden or restrict US commerce."

If Trump decides to impose the new tariffs, they will hit Bangladesh, Cambodia, China, the EU, India, Indonesia, Japan, South Korea, Malaysia, Singapore, Switzerland, Taiwan, Thailand, and Vietnam. The additional tariff rate on some Chinese products will be 20%, with a maximum possible rate of 40%. European imports may be subject to an additional 15% tariff, with a maximum of 20%. For India, the maximum rate could reach 25%. Greer emphasized that the new tariff rates do not violate the reciprocal trade agreements that the US concluded with several countries from 2025 to 2026.

This new phase of tariffs was largely expected, as the US had already been carrying out targeted probes, the results of which could lead to the introduction of additional restrictions, Maxim Cherkashin, a research fellow at the Center for North American Studies at the Russian Academy of Sciences’ World Economy and International Relations Institute, told Vedomosti. He also explained that this decision, if ultimately adopted, may not violate the terms of trade agreements already signed by the US with other countries or organizations, since those agreements provided for a level of "reciprocal" tariffs.

Trump is now reverting to a tool he used against China during his first trade war in his first presidential term, international relations expert Sergey Tsyplakov emphasized. Beijing’s response will most likely be symmetrical and consist of raising its own tariffs. At the same time, the expert noted that this issue was left off the agenda at the APEC summit in Shenzhen, and the topic of trade disputes may be discussed closer to the G20 summit in Miami. However, any trade truces do not settle the fundamental disagreements between China and the US. Exports from China are one of Beijing’s vulnerabilities because they continue to make a significant contribution to its GDP growth, Sergey Lukonin, head of the China Economics and Politics Section at the Russian Academy of Sciences’ World Economy and International Relations Institute, pointed out.

Gold reached record highs in January, but it’s now 36% cheaper. This week, the price per ounce fell below $3,500 for the first time since August 2025. Silver and platinum have declined even further, losing more than half their value. Gold is under pressure from a strong dollar and expectations of a US interest rate increase. Tensions around Iran are keeping oil prices high, making it harder for inflation to slow down. Meanwhile, central banks continue to increase their gold reserves.

The prospect of further US interest rate hikes is currently the main source of pressure on gold, Gamma Group Asset Management CEO Salavat Alparov told Izvestia. In September, the Fed raised the rate to 3.75-4%, and in October, it left it at that level. A strong dollar also weighs on gold, economist Anna Fedyunina emphasized. The price per ounce on the global market is denominated in US dollars. The stronger the dollar, the more units of other countries’ currencies one has to pay for the precious metal, which dampens demand, she said.

However, even after a crash, gold will continue to serve its purpose during periods of turmoil. Central banks are increasing their gold reserves to reduce their dependence on specific currencies amid rising government debt and geopolitical tensions in the world’s largest economies, Fedyunina explained. According to the World Gold Council, regulators and other government agencies purchased 321 tons more gold than they sold in the third quarter. During the pandemic and the 2008 financial crisis, investor interest in the metal also increased, Dmitry Skryabin, portfolio manager at Alfa-Capital Asset Management, noted.

Experts told Izvestia that gold prices may decline somewhat further by the end of the year. According to Skryabin, just one of two events would be enough to push prices back up. First, the Fed could signal its readiness to postpone a rate hike if inflation slows. In that case, yields on US Treasury bonds could fall, making gold more attractive to investors. Second, tensions around Iran could ease. If the risk of supply disruptions decreases, oil prices could fall. During trading on November 26, Brent crude rose above $90 per barrel. Cheaper fuel could slow inflation in the US, giving the Fed fewer reasons to raise rates and easing pressure on gold.

However, analysts consider both scenarios unlikely by the end of December. By that time, gold could trade at $3,400-3,850 per ounce, Kirill Seleznev, a stock market expert at Garda Capital, stressed.

Russian grain exporters have started shipping wheat, corn, and barley to Iran via northern Kazakh ports. This is happening amid the increasing significance of shipments via the Caspian Sea. So far this season, this route has accounted for 5-10% of Russian grain exports, whereas last year, it was not used at all.

Russian exporters are now focusing on the ports of Kazakhstan’s Aktau, RusIranExpo head Alexander Sharov told Kommersant. According to him, these transactions may take place as part of a barter arrangement. Companies deliver their grain to northern Kazakhstan, and Kazakh grain is shipped from Aktau ports in exchange. "It’s a standard operating model that can work not only for oil but also for grain," the expert explained. According to Sharov, the number of dry cargo ships in the Caspian Sea is growing: last year, 200 were in operation, and this year, there are already 350.

In turn, Sovekon head Andrey Sizov recalled that in 2025, shipments of the Russian harvest to Iran were primarily made through the Black Sea and the Persian Gulf, a route that has become harder to use this year. The shift toward the Caspian export corridor makes it possible to increase grain exports from the Volga region, he pointed out.

Russian Institute for Agricultural Market Studies (IKAR) CEO Dmitry Rylko linked the shift of some exporters toward northern Kazakhstan specifically to the lower freight costs at ports in the neighboring country. According to him, the difference could reach tens of percent. In turn, the Argus media reported that shipping grain from Aktau to Iranian ports in late October cost an average of $90 per ton. This figure has risen by 50-60% over the past month, but it is still 18-30% lower than the cost of shipping from Russia’s Astrakhan or Makhachkala.

Meanwhile, Rylko stressed that freight rates on the Caspian Sea have hit a historic high. However, the period of rapid growth has ended: over the past two weeks, rates have either stabilized or even declined slightly. This may be due to seasonal factors. According to Sizov, the volume of shipments via the Caspian Sea began to decline in November due to the halt in navigation on the Volga River. In the coming weeks, the northern part of the Caspian Sea may freeze over, which will seriously hinder navigation. In the winter, the expert noted, Iran receives grain from Latin American countries, among others. Food and humanitarian cargo can be shipped via the Persian Gulf despite the blockade, he emphasized.

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