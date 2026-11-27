MOSCOW, November 27. /TASS/. The latest Izdeliye 135 (Product 135) mobile electronic warfare station, designed as a rooftop carrier, has completed testing in Russia’s border regions, a spokesperson for the manufacturer, NPO Kilowatt Research and Production Association, told TASS.

"Our new Izdeliye 135 mobile electronic warfare station has been successfully tested in Russia’s border regions. The system operates across 16 frequency bands, ranging from the currently relevant low-frequency range of 140-200 MHz up to 5,900 MHz. The system is controlled directly from inside the vehicle. The station jams frequencies used by the Ukrainian armed forces’ attack and reconnaissance drones," the company said.

The Izdeliye 135 station has an operating range of up to 200 meters. NPO Kilowatt said the system's continuous operating time is unlimited as long as the power supply remains stable.