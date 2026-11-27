BRUSSELS, November 27. /TASS/. Leaders of the European Union cancelled the second day of their summit in Brussels after talks on the bloc’s next seven-year budget and additional 45-billion-euro financial aid to Kiev failed, a European diplomatic source said.

"The discussion ended with no practical result. Discussions on the seven-year budget framework and financial aid to Ukraine have been postponed to December. The second day of the summit has been cancelled," the diplomat said.

According to the European Council’s broadcast schedule, all media events scheduled for the second day have been cancelled.