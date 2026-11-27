TEL AVIV, November 27. /TASS/. Israeli Defense Minister Israel Katz has threatened a large-scale military operation in the Gaza Strip that would displace one million Gaza City residents if Palestine’s radical Hamas movement refuses to disarm.

"70% of Gaza's territory has been destroyed and is controlled by the IDF, including the Philadelphi Corridor, to prevent smuggling and rearmament, and to protect Israeli communities. Hamas's control over the remaining 30% is an illusion: either they will disarm voluntarily, and Gaza will be demilitarized in accordance with [US] President [Donald] Trump's plan, or the IDF will disarm them as part of Operation Gideon's Chariots II, including another evacuation of one million Gaza residents southward and clearing the area using the Rafah and Beit Hanoun model," he wrote on the X social network.

Rafah and Beit Hanoun were razed to the ground in hostilities that have been under way in the Gaza Strip since 2023.

He added that Israel is ready to help all Palestinians, ready to "to emigrate from the devastated Gaza in an orderly manner."

"We promised to eliminate Hamas rule in Gaza and demilitarize Gaza of weapons and terror tunnels - and that is exactly what we will do," he added.

On October 7, 2023, armed members of Hamas and other Palestinian groups entered Israel from Gaza, killing residents of border communities and taking about 250 people hostage. Hamas described its attack as retaliation for the aggressive actions taken by Israeli authorities against the Al-Aqsa Mosque on the Temple Mount in Jerusalem’s Old City. In response, Israel imposed a total blockade on the Gaza Strip and launched air strikes on Gaza, as well as parts of Lebanon and Syria, before beginning a ground operation in the Palestinian enclave. The active phase of the operation continued intermittently for nearly two years.

On October 9, 2025, Israel and Hamas, mediated by Egypt, Qatar, the United States and Turkey, agreed to implement the first phase of a peace plan proposed by Trump. The Gaza ceasefire took effect on October 10.

Under the deal, Israeli forces withdrew to the so-called yellow line but retained control of more than 50% of the Strip’s territory. The second phase calls for the withdrawal of Israeli troops from the enclave, the deployment of international stabilization forces and the establishment of new administrative institutions in the Strip. Israel, however, demands that Hamas units first be disarmed, which has not yet happened.