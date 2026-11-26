BUENOS AIRES, November 26. /TASS/. The Colombian government will not complete the process of joining the BRICS New Development Bank, the country’s Foreign Ministry reported.

"The government announces that it will not take any steps aimed at Colombia’s accession to and membership in BRICS and the New Development Bank," the statement said.

According to the ministry, Bogota "will not continue with the procedures aimed at formalizing this membership, nor will it initiate any steps related to the abovementioned multilateral organization." "The national government will continue to work with other multilateral organizations and the rest of its international partners to attract resources and technical assistance," diplomats added.

In June 2025, New Development Bank President Dilma Rousseff announced the approval of Colombia’s application for membership, which had been submitted under former President Gustavo Petro. On August 7, 2026, Abelardo de la Espriella assumed the office of head of state, and he prioritizes relations with the US.