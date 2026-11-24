MOSCOW, November 24. /TASS/. A Russian national who was preparing a terrorist attack on a synagogue in Kislovodsk said after his detention that he had wanted to blow up worshippers.

"I came to Stavropol Region to earn money. <...> I bought substances and materials to make a bomb. After that, I wanted to detonate it among worshippers in the city of Kislovodsk. But I was unable to do so because I was detained by FSB officers," he told the Federal Security Service (FSB) on camera.

The FSB Public Relations Center earlier reported that preparations for a terrorist attack targeting worshippers at a Jewish religious institution in Kislovodsk had been foiled on November 19. The attack had allegedly been planned by a Russian national born in 2004, acting on instructions from members of an international terrorist organization banned in Russia. The suspect was detained while heading to the intended crime scene. An improvised explosive device weighing 3.5 kg and equipped with damaging elements was found on him.

Investigators established that the suspect had embraced a radical ideology and, under the control of a foreign curator, had pledged allegiance to the head of a terrorist organization. Components for assembling explosive devices, as well as communication devices containing correspondence and instructions from a representative from the terrorist organization, were seized from his residence. The Investigative Department of the Federal Security Service’s Directorate for Stavropol Region initiated criminal proceedings under Articles 30 and 205 of the Russian Criminal Code (Attempted Terrorist Act). During questioning, the detainee admitted his guilt and said that after carrying out the attack, he had intended to travel to Syria to participate in the activities of illegal armed groups.