WASHINGTON, November 24. /TASS/. US President Donald Trump said he had ordered the attorney general to expedite executions of prisoners sentenced to death by federal courts.

"My order also directs the attorney general to expedite the execution of federal death sentences," Trump stated at the Justice Department on Monday. Once juries have reached their decisions, he said, "capital punishment will be swift and certain." The directive also calls on the department to seek the death penalty in cases involving the murder or rape of a minor and killings committed during human trafficking.

Trump again sharply criticized California Governor Gavin Newsom for his decision earlier this month to commute the death sentences of all 548 inmates on the state’s death row to life in prison. Newsom, a longtime opponent of capital punishment, is considered one of the leading potential contenders for the 2028 Democratic presidential nomination. He has said he plans to decide in January whether to run.

After taking office in January 2025, Trump signed an executive order to resume federal executions. His administration subsequently lifted the moratorium on carrying out death sentences imposed by federal courts.