MOSCOW, November 23. /TASS/. Some 250 deposits of strategic raw materials have been discovered in Russia since the beginning of 2026, with 239 of them being solid mineral deposits, the Ministry of Natural Resources and Environment reported.

"Russia’s mineral resource base expands by 200-300 new deposits each year. 2026 has been no exception. Although a significant volume of reserves is set to be added to the state balance sheet at the end of December, 250 deposits of strategic raw materials have already been discovered in the country by now," the report said.

The most significant discovery to date is the Morozov gold deposit in the Trans-Baikal Region, with reserves totaling 37 tons of gold and 13.6 tons of silver, the ministry noted. The Dalneye copper and nickel ore deposit was also discovered in the Krasnoyarsk Region, with reserves of 169,600 tons of nickel, over 8,000 tons of cobalt, 250,000 tons of copper, 242 tons of platinum-group metals, 9.5 tons of gold, and almost 67 tons of silver.

Moreover, the list of significant sites includes the Rassokhinskoye zinclead ores deposit in the Krasnoyarsk Region, with reserves exceeding 145,000 tons of zinc, more than 36,000 tons of lead, 5.3 tons of silver, and 226 tons of cadmium. In the Murmansk Region, the Gora Yuzhnaya deposit of low-iron apatite ores was discovered, containing reserves of 1.1 mln tons of apatite ore, 20.5 mln tons of iron ore, and nearly 12,000 tons of zirconium.

"Discoveries will continue in 2027. The state is carrying out extensive preparatory work to this end, with exploration for solid mineral deposits underway at 37 sites in the Far East and Siberia. They include sites for uranium, tungsten, lead, zinc, diamonds, gold, and coal. Hydrocarbon exploration is already underway across ten areas, with another five sites to be added in 2028," Minister Alexander Kozlov was quoted as saying.