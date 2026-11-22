BELGOROD, November 22. /TASS/. Four civilians were injured in Ukraine’s drone attacks on Russia’s borderline Belgorod Region, the regional emergency response center said.

"Ukrainian drones attacked the region. Four civilians were injured," it wrote on messaging app Max.

According to it, one man was wounded after a drone attack on a commercial facility in the village of Belomestnoye. He was taken to a hospital with shrapnel wounds. The building and two passenger cars were damaged.

Another man received wounds after a drone attack on a commuter bus in the village of Veselaya Lopan. In the village of Otradnoye, a drone damaged a single-family house. Two houses and a car were damaged by a drone in the village of Dubovoye, and a truck was damaged in the village of Oktyabrsky.

A man was wounded in a drone attack in the city of Shebekino. "A woman was hurt in the detonation of a FPV drone. She received medical care at the Shebekino hospital," it said.

Dozens of passenger cars, residential houses and infrastructure facilities were damaged in various settlements after Ukrainian drone attacks.