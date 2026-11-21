GENEVA, November 21. /TASS/. Around 40,000 students and young people took part in youth protests held on Friday in various Swiss cities against an increase in military spending and cuts to funding for education, healthcare, and other public sectors, according to Swiss media.

According to the Keystone-SDA agency, demonstrations took place in about ten cities across the country, including Zurich, Bern, Basel, Geneva, Lausanne, St. Gallen, Neuchatel, and Bellinzona. According to organizers, a total of around 40,000 people took part in the events, the Swiss news portal Swissinfo wrote.

Participants spoke out against rising military spending and European rearmament programs, including the ReArm Europe initiative, which seeks to mobilize 800 bln euros. According to organizers, increased allocations for armaments come at the expense of education, healthcare, social protection, and climate programs. They called for state funds to be directed toward improving living conditions for young people, ensuring access to education, and protecting the environment.

The largest demonstrations took place in Lausanne, Zurich, and Bern. According to the Keystone-SDA agency, several thousand people turned out for the demonstration in Bern, about 3,000 in Zurich, and nearly 1,000 in Geneva. In Bellinzona, the municipal police estimated that around 1,000 young people took part in the rally.